Orange Kush was bred by Green Devil Genetics and is the child of Orange Bud and OG Kush. It eases the body into relaxation while lifting moods with a sweet and tangy citrus flavor. This strain is resistant to most pests and mold and has long, dense buds with many orange hairs and trichome crystals.
