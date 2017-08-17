ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Orange Kush

Orange Kush was bred by Green Devil Genetics and is the child of Orange Bud and OG Kush. It eases the body into relaxation while lifting moods with a sweet and tangy citrus flavor. This strain is resistant to most pests and mold and has long, dense buds with many orange hairs and trichome crystals.

523 people reported 3875 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 46%
Sleepy 40%
Hungry 34%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 32%
Pain 27%
Insomnia 26%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 9%
Headache 6%

Lineage

First strain parent
Orange Bud
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Orange Kush
Strain child
Orange Romulan
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Tips for Growing Orange Kush Cannabis
Most popular in