  3. Orange Turbo
Hybrid

4.4 17 reviews

Orange Turbo

aka Orange Turbo Diesel

Orange Turbo

Orange Turbo, bred by MTG Seeds, is a flavorful hybrid strain that crosses Orange Creamsicle with Turbo Diesel. The aroma is as sweet and citrusy as the name suggests, with a sharp sour aroma that cuts through on the exhale. Despite the minimal effort this hybrid demands of her growers, Orange Turbo rewards you with large fragrant buds following a nine week flowering cycle.

