Hybrid

4.6 96 reviews

Orange Creamsicle

Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle’s tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety. Growers will be happy with this heavy producer that flowers in 9 weeks with beautiful orange-white coloring and a thick coating of resin.

Effects

Happy 59%
Relaxed 53%
Uplifted 47%
Euphoric 36%
Energetic 28%
Stress 23%
Anxiety 23%
Depression 20%
Pain 17%
Nausea 10%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 10%
Headache 4%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

96

flipndip187
Member since 2014
This strain is really a masterpiece when it comes to presentation. Bright yellow and green buds covered in orange hairs and white trichs, and ooozing and delicious floral creamy orange smell that even non weed smokers love(no lies). The taste its just as appealing, leaving you with dead on imaitatio...
HappyHungryRelaxed
SlowPokeRodriguez
Member since 2016
Take this one slow cuz it's a creeper! I took another hit after 5 minutes because I wasn't feeling much. I'm WAY more high than I wanted BUT I'm also not freaking out or weed sick so it's cool. It's an energizing high and it tastes SCRUM~DIDDLY~UMPTOUS! I wanna marry this bud.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
HIM916
Member since 2016
Orange Creamsicle is definitely among my favorite sativa-dominant hybrids. This is a perfect strain for those looking to be productive and creative while in motion. Take a toke and get ready to cook, clean, put things together, or give your partner a massage. This strain is supposed to ease anxiety,...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
kanna37
Member since 2014
One of the best antidepressants out there! A smooth smoke with a taste of vanilla on the exhale, OC has made the list of one of my very top favorites. I originally got it to see how it would work for the inflammation from my osteoarthritis, and it works wonderfully for that, too. Definitely a mus...
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
katie15xo
Member since 2016
Makes me feel happy and energetic and social. Taste is great has good amount of keif too. Favourite next to white widow
EnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
Find Orange Creamsicle nearby

Photos

Lineage

Orange Crush
Juicy Fruit
Products with Orange Creamsicle

