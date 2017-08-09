Orange Wreck is the original homegrown cross of Trainwreck and a special (if not mysterious) old school Allagash strain. Exhibiting notes of pungent pine, fermented oranges, and funk, Orange Wreck offers consumers a challenging palate atop stimulating effects. This strain settles behind the eyes and in the body, igniting appetite and offering moderate pain relief.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
13
HIM916
BurninateDabs
This_Weeks_High
KinShijei
lilaaron54
Find Orange Wreck nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Orange Wreck nearby.
Photos
Products with Orange Wreck
Hang tight. We're looking for Orange Wreck nearby.