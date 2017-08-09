ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.1 13 reviews

Orange Wreck

Orange Wreck

Orange Wreck is the original homegrown cross of Trainwreck and a special (if not mysterious) old school Allagash strain. Exhibiting notes of pungent pine, fermented oranges, and funk, Orange Wreck offers consumers a challenging palate atop stimulating effects. This strain settles behind the eyes and in the body, igniting appetite and offering moderate pain relief. 

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
A descendent of the Cali classic Train Wreck, Orange Wreck is a nice sativa dominant strain with a hodge-podge of pine, funk, and fermented orange scents. I've found that this strain works well when mixed with a chill OG strain, such as SFV OG, Larry OG or Ill OG. As a stand alone, Orange Wreck is g...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Look I try a strain multiple times before leaving a review, because sometimes it's just a bad batch & the strain goes on as one you didn't like. Well Orange Wreck is an easy 4 star rating, if you've been flirting with the idea of trying Sativa's start out with this one. It doesn't give you heavy eup...
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for This_Weeks_High
Member since 2019
Orange Wreck, a Sativa cross between Allagash and the well known TrainWreck, coming in at 21% THC. Identifiable by its vibrate green buds covered in orange hairs and absolutely frosted in trichomes. The batch we got had beautifully bulbous buds. Opening the container you’d think you walked into a ci...
CreativeEnergeticGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for KinShijei
Member since 2014
Picked up from a local Phoenix dispensary.. I rather enjoyed this strains taste and high and would definitely purchase it again. The buds look amazing! Straight out of High Times!
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for lilaaron54
Member since 2017
First, the buds are pretty with a ton of orange hairs. Also smell of this strand has a fruity smell that’s already make u wanna smoke it. The smell gets stronger once u squeeze the bud. When u hit it you can really taste the citrus and earthy flavor the most. It smokes smoothly and give u really gre...
HappyRelaxedTingly
