Oreo Blizzy
aka Oreo Blizzard
Oreo Blizzy effects are mostly energizing.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Oreo Blizzy, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Oreo Blizzy
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Oreo Blizzy sensations
Oreo Blizzy helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Oreo Blizzy products near you
Similar to Oreo Blizzy near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—