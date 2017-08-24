Oteil’s Egyptian Kush was created through a collaboration between GroundSwell's master cultivator and genetics aficionado T-Dogg Gardens, and Oteil Burbridge, the Grammy-winning bassist from the Allman Brothers and Dead & Company. With two powerhouse indica-leaning parents, this strain boasts dense nugs and a sweet cherry flavor backed up by hints of diesel and anise. Energetic and uplifting up front, Oteil’s Egyptian Kush provides a blissful body effect that grabs ahold slowly without weighing you down. This strain may be great for pain management, insomnia, happiness, and relaxation.
