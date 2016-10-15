P-91 is the product of Northern Lights crossed with itself three times. This cubing comes out as a 50/50 hybrid that offers potent, balanced effects that settle in the limbs. The P-91 genetics originated in Poway, CA in 1991 (e.g., P-91) and has been employed by patients up and down the west coast seeking a functional smoke with inherent indica effects that are not debilitating.
