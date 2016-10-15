ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. P-91
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of P-91

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 23 reviews

P-91

aka Fuck Yeah

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 23 reviews

P-91

P-91 is the product of Northern Lights crossed with itself three times. This cubing comes out as a 50/50 hybrid that offers potent, balanced effects that settle in the limbs. The P-91 genetics originated in Poway, CA in 1991 (e.g., P-91) and has been employed by patients up and down the west coast seeking a functional smoke with inherent indica effects that are not debilitating.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

23

write a review

Find P-91 nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry P-91 nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of P-91
User uploaded image of P-91
User uploaded image of P-91
User uploaded image of P-91

Lineage

Strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
P-91

Products with P-91

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for P-91 nearby.

Most popular in