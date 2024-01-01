stock photo similar to P94
P94 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Princess and Cinderella 99. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. P94 is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Brothers Grimm, the average price of P94 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about P94’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed P94, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

