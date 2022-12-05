Palisade Poison
Palisade Poison is a weed strain from Good Chemistry Nurseries' Uniques Line; released in late 2022. This sativa-heavy strain is a blend of Durban Poison x White MAC #2, and has a sweet floral smell with a sweet and piney taste. Palisade Poison typically leaves consumers feeling energized and relieved.
