Palpatine
aka Palpatine OG, Palpatine Kush
Palpatine effects are mostly energizing.
Palpatine potency is higher THC than average.
Palpatine, also known as Palpatine OG and Palpatine Kush,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, talkative, and energetic. Palpatine has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Palpatine, before let us know! Leave a review.
Palpatine strain effects
Palpatine strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
