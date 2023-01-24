Palpatine reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Palpatine.
Palpatine strain effects
Palpatine strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Palpatine reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Palpatine
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in