  3. Pan Jam
Pan Jam

Pan Jam by Mass Medical Strains is a unique blend of heirloom genetics with a little something extra. Created by crossing Panama Powerhouse (Panama Red x G13 Black Widow F6) by Dman Seeds and the famous Jamaican heirloom strain, Lamb’s Bread, this genetic mashup pays homage to some of the oldest and most enjoyed cuts in the cannabis cannon. Its heady buzz has been described as semi-psychedelic, while its body effects have been utilized for pain relief, making Pan Jam a wild, if not affective ride.

Reviews

Member since 2015
Very nice Panama nostalgic flavor. Frosty buds that broke up nicely. Unique aroma and taste. Good trippy high, functional yet almost overwhelmingly potent! Awesome!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Lineage

Panama Red
Lamb's Bread
Pan Jam

