  Panama Red
Sativa

176 reviews

Panama Red

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 176 reviews

Panama Red

Panama Red is best described as an old-school cannabis classic. Originating from Panama, this pure sativa rose to stardom in the late 1960’s thanks to its speedy and intense effects, bordering on psychedelic. As cannabis cultivation matured, Panama Red, which has a lengthy flowering time of at least 11 weeks, was left behind for faster growing strains and increased profits. However, those who fondly recall days of its prominence love its smooth medicating experience and loftily contemplate its revival. If you can get your hands on this sentimental throwback, do not hesitate to groove down memory lane and enjoy the ride.

Effects

114 people reported effects
Happy 64%
Uplifted 49%
Energetic 45%
Talkative 38%
Euphoric 37%
Depression 30%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 22%
Fatigue 16%
Pain 14%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 20%
Headache 8%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

176

Lineage

Strain parent
Central American
parent
Strain
Panama Red
Strain child
Pan Jam
child

Most popular in