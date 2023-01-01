stock photo similar to Papa Burger
Papa Burger
This burger is vegan. Skunkhouse Genetics is serving up tropical and umami flavors with Papa Burger, a hybrid of their beloved Donny Burger with (Papaya x Modified Bananas). Think creamy papaya terps layered over savory, beefy funk. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papa Burger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
