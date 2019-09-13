ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Paradise Waits
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Paradise Waits
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 39 reviews

Paradise Waits

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 39 reviews

Paradise Waits

Breeders at Scarlet Fire Farms created Paradise Waits by crossing Scarlet Fire and Harlequin. It is a THC-dominant strain with pine, citrus, and fuel aromas. Earthy and musky flavors have citrus undertones with subtleties of cream and diesel. Paradise Waits has firm buds that are earth green to amber gold with purple hues.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

39

write a review

Find Paradise Waits nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Paradise Waits nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Harlequin
parent
Strain
Paradise Waits

Products with Paradise Waits

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Paradise Waits nearby.

Most popular in