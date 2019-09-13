Breeders at Scarlet Fire Farms created Paradise Waits by crossing Scarlet Fire and Harlequin. It is a THC-dominant strain with pine, citrus, and fuel aromas. Earthy and musky flavors have citrus undertones with subtleties of cream and diesel. Paradise Waits has firm buds that are earth green to amber gold with purple hues.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
39
Find Paradise Waits nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Paradise Waits nearby.
Lineage
Products with Paradise Waits
Hang tight. We're looking for Paradise Waits nearby.