Hybrid

Peach Creme Gelato

Peach Creme Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato Gas and Peach Ringz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Peach Creme Gelato is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maven Genetics, the average price of Peach Creme Gelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Peach Creme Gelato’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peach Creme Gelato, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight