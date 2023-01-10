Peach OG
Peach OG effects are mostly energizing.
Peach OG potency is higher THC than average.
Peach OG is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and focused. Peach OG has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Peach OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Peach OG strain effects
Peach OG strain flavors
Peach OG strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
