This stuff smells my whole room. It's the stickiest I have ever purchased.. this is for the thumbs up review... I never had such a floral taste of citrus in my life... I normally stay away from these strains because of paranoia. But this one flower was different. It boosted my mood and it got me thinking. This strain works the brain. But it's not overwhelming like most sativa. This stuff is good but not great... It makes me feel hazy without feeling my body. Kinda like a tennis ball jumping up and down.