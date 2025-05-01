Peach Tree reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peach Tree.
Peach Tree strain effects
Peach Tree strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
A........6
May 1, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
This stuff smells my whole room. It's the stickiest I have ever purchased.. this is for the thumbs up review... I never had such a floral taste of citrus in my life... I normally stay away from these strains because of paranoia. But this one flower was different. It boosted my mood and it got me thinking. This strain works the brain. But it's not overwhelming like most sativa. This stuff is good but not great... It makes me feel hazy without feeling my body. Kinda like a tennis ball jumping up and down.
A........8
June 1, 2025
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Smells great tastes great. From Doja brand in CT. As a regular smoker I’d say one of the best.
D........C
March 30, 2025
this is a review for peach tree from Pepe by Tony Green Hand and a double Peach Ozz cross. so probably a different strain with the same name. sativa dominant and definitely a creative strain. was about to pass out on the couch and after vaping peach tree I had the energy to finish different chores around the house. very sweet strain with overtones of haziness. you can definitely taste the peach and a zesty citrus aroma. perfect strain for daytime use and social gatherings.
m........o
July 3, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
its fine, i got a bunch of it so i might just be telling myself its good lol. kinda herbal, almost rosemary like, also kinda cheesy undertone i guess?
L........p
Today
As a 30 year smoker, I’d say this is one of the best sativas I’ve literally ever had in my life. The taste and the effects are phenomenal. I’m not even a Gelonade fan and I’m still obsessed with this strain. Well done Doja 🔥