Peanut Butter and Jelly
aka PBJ, PB&J
Peanut Butter and Jelly effects are mostly calming.
Peanut Butter and Jelly is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Peanut Butter and Jelly - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Peanut Butter and Jelly sensations
Peanut Butter and Jelly helps with
- 15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 5% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
