Peanut Butter Crunch
Peanut Butter Crunch effects are mostly calming.
Peanut Butter Crunch potency is higher THC than average.
Peanut Butter Crunch is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, hungry, and sleepy. Peanut Butter Crunch has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Peanut Butter Crunch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Peanut Butter Crunch strain effects
Peanut Butter Crunch strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
