Pele’s Fire OG by Pua Mana Pakalōlō puts the volcanic flames of the Hawaiian goddess Pele into this Fire OG backcross. The talented Pua Mana Ohana bred their finest Fire OG male with their most ‘ono (delicious) wahine (female) to create a strain worthy of Pele. The strain expresses classic OG aromas of citrus and earth while delivering euphoric mental effects that settle into the limbs as pleasant warmth.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
6
Aloha808kine
PuaManaOhana
MedicalBlaze
Jswarts314
Trolliepollies
Find Pele's Fire OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pele's Fire OG nearby.
Lineage
Products with Pele's Fire OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Pele's Fire OG nearby.