HybridTHC 30%CBD —
Perfect Cell
Perfect Cell is a hybrid weed strain bred by Ghost Genetics and grown by SunMed Growers. It combines Filthy Animal with Cactus Breath for a balanced, euphoric high that leaves a lasting tingle and creativity to spare. Perfect Cell grows into electric-green buds splashed in dark purple that burst with THC and a “perfect” blend of citrus, spice, floral and sweet terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Perfect Cell, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
