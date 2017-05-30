ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Phantom Arrow
Indica

Phantom Arrow

aka Pharaoh Kush

Phantom Arrow by Cereal Killer Genetics is another smelly treat from Shaman Stinky Steve. This indica-dominant cross of Purple Arrow and Phantom Kush is a powerful medicine for consumers suffering from anxiety, migraines, and chronic pain. Phantom Arrow’s stoney body effects settle behind the eyes and the forehead while seeping into the extremities as a subtle, calming warmth. The bouquet is a delicate arrangement of champagne, eucalyptus, cherry, and floral undertones that coat the palate on the exhale.

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Arrow
Second strain parent
Pink Champagne
