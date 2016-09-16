ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 104 reviews

Purple Arrow

Fruity
Peppery
Herbal

Purple Arrow
  Fruity
  Peppery
  Herbal

When it comes to knocking out pain, no medical strain hits the target quite like Purple Arrow. This hybrid provides effective relief for severe pain while simultaneously inducing a sense of uplift and euphoria. Extremely well-rounded, Purple Arrow is potent without causing that over-medicated feeling of some pain relief strains. The uniqueness of this strain is complemented by its earthy aroma. Fragrant, herbal, and a little sweet, this strain tastes almost as good as it feels. When you need immediate relief and would like to stay off the couch, Purple Arrow is a fantastic choice.

Uplifted 56%
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 51%
Happy 45%
Focused 31%
Pain 60%
Stress 46%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 31%
Headaches 17%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 4%
Anxious 1%

This strain is right there with Grape God. I have pain, I don't need to feel f*cked up, I need relief. The first time I tried Purple Arrow I had nerve pains shooting down my neck into my upper back. After the first drag the pain was gone, and I could still function at about 90%. Everything else I've...
After back and neck surgeries, I was declared disabled. I had been on hydrocodone for a bunch of years and then switched to morphine. In addition I was on muscle relaxers and gabapentin. I realized I was/had turned into a zombie. It was recommended that I try marijuana for pain management instea...
extremely potent and and an absolute pain relieving remedy for any occasion. this strain has a potent high that creates a feeling of pure contentment. i enjoyed anything i tried to do. i worked hard with focus and without pain opne day. the next it helps putting me to sleep. i enjoy taking this stra...
I had heard that for pain and restlessness this strain would work magic, and it did. After three hits I was so chill I could barely keep my eyes open. I just sat on the couch playing video games until I passed out. Very opiate feeling. My head was in the clouds and my body was feeling no pain. ...
My favorite overall strain. Very narcotic, tingly body buzz. Very uplifting and relax head high helps you relax while your body pain melts away.
