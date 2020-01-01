From Green Team Genetics, Deadhead OG and Pie 95 come together to produce Pie Til I Die. Consumers can expect lemon, pine, and cherry terpenes to make their way into the mix, making for a delicious flavor. Pie Til I Die is gassy treat for any OG lover looking for a new strain.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Pie Til I Die nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pie Til I Die nearby.
Lineage
Products with Pie Til I Die
Hang tight. We're looking for Pie Til I Die nearby.