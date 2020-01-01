ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Pie Til I Die
Hybrid

Pie Til I Die

Pie Til I Die

From Green Team Genetics, Deadhead OG and Pie 95 come together to produce Pie Til I Die. Consumers can expect lemon, pine, and cherry terpenes to make their way into the mix, making for a delicious flavor. Pie Til I Die is gassy treat for any OG lover looking for a new strain.

Lineage

First strain parent
Deadhead OG
parent
Second strain parent
Pie 95
parent
Strain
Pie Til I Die

