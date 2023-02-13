Pina Collision effects are mostly energizing.
Pina Collision potency is lower THC than average.
Pina Collision is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Pina Collision has 13% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pina Collision, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pina Collision strain effects
Pina Collision strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
