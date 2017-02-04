Pine Cone by Glen’s Plant Farm is the hybrid cross of Blue Tahoe and Cinex. This combination develops a strong forest aroma and tight resinous nuggets that explode with earthy flavor upon vaporization or combustion. Cinex elevates the weighted haze of Blue Tahoe, balancing soothing body effects against clear-headed stimulation. Utilize Pine Cone to abate stress, spur creativity, and relax the body.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
6
Find Pine Cone nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pine Cone nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Pine Cone
Hang tight. We're looking for Pine Cone nearby.