Pine Soul OG
aka Pine Soul
Pine Soul OG effects are mostly calming.
Pine Soul OG potency is higher THC than average.
Pine Soul OG, also known as Pine Soul,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, happy, and focused. Pine Soul OG has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pine Soul OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pine Soul OG sensations
Pine Soul OG helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
