Pineapple Calyx from Calyx Garden is a hybrid cross of OG and Cookies genetics, specifically Pineapple OG and Pineapple Cookies, a Calyx Garden original. Naturally this strain is tropical on the nose with underlying notes of sour citrus and earth. It reaches almost 2% in terpene testing, over half of which is myrcene, a terpene known for its mellowing effects and herbaceous aroma. Enjoy Pineapple Calyx to help nullify stress and combat depression. This strain’s euphoric buzz and overall mood elevation make it a solid choice for social situations and long days of activity.