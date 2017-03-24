ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 16 reviews

Pineapple Cookies

Pineapple Cookies

Pineapple Cookies by Calyx Gardens is an introspective Platinum Girl Scout Cookies cross with flavor to spare. It was created by breeding the Calyx Garden Pineapple OG Kush father (Poison OG x Purple Pineapple) with the long-lasting body-melter Platinum GSC. Relaxation and happiness creep across the body, gradually dissolving stress and depression as the consumer’s mood elevates. This strain's aroma is bright and buttery, exhibiting sweet notes from both its parents.

Reviews

16

Lineage

First strain parent
OG Poison
parent
Second strain parent
Platinum GSC
parent
Strain
Pineapple Cookies
Strain child
Pineapple Calyx
child

