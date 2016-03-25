ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Pineapple OG
Sativa

4.7 90 reviews

Pineapple OG

aka Pineapple OG Kush

Pineapple OG

This 70% sativa hybrid is thought to be a cross between Pineapple Express and an unknown OG Kush hybrid, and is probably only available on the West Coast. As a relatively rare find, the cannabinoid content of Pineapple OG is unclear, but both parent strains are known for their potency, so expect this one to be pretty strong. Smoke reports mention a sweet-spicy pineapple flavor and odors of lemon, pine and fuel, and Pineapple OG is said to provide an upbeat, cerebral high with a decent body buzz.

Effects

62 people reported 421 effects
Happy 51%
Relaxed 43%
Uplifted 40%
Creative 37%
Energetic 33%
Stress 32%
Depression 30%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 17%
Headaches 16%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

90

Lineage

Pineapple Express
parent
OG Kush
parent
Pineapple OG
Pineapple Calyx
child

