Pineapple Donut
Pineapple Donut effects are mostly energizing.
Pineapple Donut potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple Donut is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross between Franken Cakes x Gorilla Diesel #3; the breeder of Pineapple Donut is not confirmed. This uplifting, giggle-inducing strain grows into plants with bright green buds, white trichomes, and thick orange pistils. Pineapple Donut tests at around 26% THC, making this an ideal strain for experienced consumers. Expect a palate of tropical fruit, chemicals, and sweet dough upon inhalation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pineapple Donut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple DonutOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pineapple Donut strain effects
Negative Effects
Pineapple Donut strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pineapple Donut products near you
Similar to Pineapple Donut near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—