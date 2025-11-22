Pineapple Donut reviews
Pineapple Donut strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Negative Effects
Pineapple Donut strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
l........9
November 22, 2025
Happy
Some of the best smelling flower ive had in awhile!! Also i needed my spirits brought up and this strain had me laughing and giggling for no reason at all. I’d recommend this strain to anyone
c........g
November 18, 2025
Energetic
Giggly
Talkative
idk if i was just generally having a good time or if this strain did something special, smoked this with friends and laughed harder than i have my whole life. smoke sesh w friends ? grab this one
f........s
November 16, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Best smelling strain I’ve ever….smelled.
c........r
October 24, 2025
Giggly
Talkative
Uplifted
Crazy, I’ve never talked so much while high, it was so smooth but hit like a hammer. I loved this strain and definitely will come back to it.
s........y
September 21, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
Best of the best sativa-dominant strains on tha planet. By GrassRoots. I am new(ish) to dry herb vaping and with this strain the tastes are phenomenal. I smoked as well, either way it is my new goto. If you are looking for an energy & euphoric boost, here ya are! Get it. Now.
m........n
August 15, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Tried this strain today from Hijinks. It tested at 34.5% THCA and 30.6% total THC. Well, balanced, cerebral high with smooth onset. Very good Goldilocks strain not too hot not too cold. Just right.