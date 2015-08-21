Pineapple Punch by Flying Dutchmen is a 70/30 sativa-dominant strain that unites Skunk #1 genetics with those of the Hawaiian indica Real McCoy. As suggested by the name, Pineapple Punch delivers a medley of pineapple, tropical citrus, and sweet floral flavors, while the uplifting, lighthearted effects provide a vacation from stress and bad moods. This sativa’s mellow and functional effects make it a great choice for getting out to social gatherings or appreciating nature.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
35
Find Pineapple Punch nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pineapple Punch nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Pineapple Punch
Hang tight. We're looking for Pineapple Punch nearby.