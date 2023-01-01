stock photo similar to Pineapple Tart Spicoli
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 24%CBD

Pineapple Tart Spicoli

Pineapple Tart Spicoli is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Uncle Dad Vibes, made from a genetic cross between Pineapple Tart x London Pound Kush Mint, and distributed by Phinest Cannabis. Pineapple Tart Spicoli produces a cheesy, tropical, minty, and earthy palate of aromas and flavors, with tall plants that grow icy green buds with eggplant-colored accents. Pineapple Tart Spicoli often tests around 24% THC, making it ideal for moderate to experienced consumers and medical patients who want to mitigate symptoms of anxiety and lack of appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pineapple Tart Spicoli, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple Tart Spicoli

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Pineapple Tart Spicoli products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Pineapple Tart Spicoli near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight