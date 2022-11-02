London Mints
aka London Pound Mints, London Pound Mintz, London Mintz
London Mints effects are mostly calming.
London Mints potency is higher THC than average.
London Mints, also known as London Pound Mints, London Pound Mintz, and London Mintz,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, relaxed, and tingly. London Mints has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, London Mints, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 29% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Anxiety
