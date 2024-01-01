London Pound Mints
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
London Pound Mints effects are mostly calming.
London Pound Mints is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Cake #75 and Kush Mints #11. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. London Pound Mints has a potent and pungent aroma with a hint of diesel, and a smooth and sweet smoke that leaves a tangy aftertaste. London Pound Mints is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Pound Mints effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Pound Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Cresco Labs, London Pound Mints features flavors like sweet, floral, berry, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool, which contributes to its mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of London Pound Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. London Pound Mints is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with THC crystals and brown hairs. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Pound Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to London Pound MintsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
London Pound Mints strain effects
London Pound Mints strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop London Pound Mints products near you
Similar to London Pound Mints near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—