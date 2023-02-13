Pineapple Twist effects are mostly calming.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Twist, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple Twist
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pineapple Twist strain effects
Pineapple Twist strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Migraines
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pineapple Twist products near you
Similar to Pineapple Twist near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—