HybridTHC 20%CBD

Pink Alien

Pink Alien is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Pez and Lemon Alien. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Pink Alien is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by La Plata Labs, the average price of Pink Alien typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pink Alien’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Alien, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

