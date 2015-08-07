ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 72 reviews

Lemon Alien Dawg

aka L.A.D., Tomandi

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 13 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 72 reviews

Lemon Alien Dawg

Lemon Alien Dawg comes from Alien Genetics, who crossbred an Alien Dawg female with Lemon Kush to create this pungent hybrid cannabis strain. Large chunky buds radiate with sweet and sour fruity notes dominated by the zesty scent of lemon. Lemon Alien Dawg lets your body sink into deep relaxation while the mind floats away to happy escapes.

Effects

47 people reported 405 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 68%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 31%
Depression 42%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 36%
Nausea 25%
Bipolar disorder 23%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 8%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

72

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Dawg
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon Kush
parent
Strain
Lemon Alien Dawg
First strain child
Mad Dawg
child
Second strain child
Starfighter
child

Products with Lemon Alien Dawg

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Citrix, CannaSutra, Gelato, Lemon Alien Dawg, and More
Most popular in