Sour Pez
stock photo similar to sour pez
CBD 12%THC 8%CBG 1%Myrcene
Sour Pez effects are mostly calming.
Sour Pez potency is lower THC than average.
no flavors reported yet
Sour Pez is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by La Plata Labs. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sour Pez - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Pez
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sour Pez strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sour Pez products near you
Similar to Sour Pez near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—