Bred by the New420guy Seeds, Pink Candy Kush—sometimes called Pink Candy—is a sativa-dominant cross of Stinky Pinky and Cotton Candy. Perfect as an afternoon pick-me-up, this strain gets your mind going with uplifting feelings. The flavor profile is sugary and sweet, just as the name implies, with a fruity, citrus influence reminiscent of pink lemonade.
