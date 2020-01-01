ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Pink Candy Kush
Pink Candy Kush

Pink Candy Kush

Bred by the New420guy Seeds, Pink Candy Kush—sometimes called Pink Candy—is a sativa-dominant cross of Stinky Pinky and Cotton Candy. Perfect as an afternoon pick-me-up, this strain gets your mind going with uplifting feelings. The flavor profile is sugary and sweet,  just as the name implies, with a fruity, citrus influence reminiscent of pink lemonade.

 

