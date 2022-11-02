Pink Gorilla
Pink Gorilla effects are mostly calming.
Pink Gorilla potency is higher THC than average.
Pink Gorilla is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, tingly, and happy. Pink Gorilla has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pink Gorilla, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pink Gorilla sensations
Pink Gorilla helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Asthma
- 14% of people say it helps with Migraines
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
