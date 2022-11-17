Pink Grapefruit
Pink Grapefruit effects are mostly energizing.
Pink Grapefruit potency is higher THC than average.
Pink Grapefruit is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, energetic, and euphoric. Pink Grapefruit has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pink Grapefruit, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pink Grapefruit sensations
Strain flavors
Pink Grapefruit helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anorexia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
