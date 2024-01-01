stock photo similar to Pink Payton
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Pink Payton

Pink Payton is a cannabis strain from the award-winning breeder Karma Genetics. Pink Payton is a cross of Gary Payton x Pink Runtz—which keeps it firmly in the "desserts" strain family descended from GSC. Runtz is a Leafly Strain of the Year winner, and Gary Payton could be. Karma Genetics says Pink Payton is an "overall easy to grow strain," that's easy to trim with round, dense bugs, serious resin, and a powerful high. Karma says Pink Payton tastes creamy, and sweet, with a full-mouth coating, thick smoke, and an all-star bag appeal. Leave a review of Pink Payton.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Pink Payton

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Pink Payton products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Pink Payton near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Pink Payton strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight

Pink Payton strain genetics