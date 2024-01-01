stock photo similar to Pink Payton
Pink Payton
Pink Payton is a cannabis strain from the award-winning breeder Karma Genetics. Pink Payton is a cross of Gary Payton x Pink Runtz—which keeps it firmly in the "desserts" strain family descended from GSC. Runtz is a Leafly Strain of the Year winner, and Gary Payton could be. Karma Genetics says Pink Payton is an "overall easy to grow strain," that's easy to trim with round, dense bugs, serious resin, and a powerful high. Karma says Pink Payton tastes creamy, and sweet, with a full-mouth coating, thick smoke, and an all-star bag appeal. Leave a review of Pink Payton.
