Pink Rockstar
Pink Rockstar effects are mostly calming.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pink Rockstar, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Pink Rockstar weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pink Rockstar sensations
Pink Rockstar helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pink Rockstar products near you
Similar to Pink Rockstar near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—