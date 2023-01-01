stock photo similar to Pinkleberry
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Pinkleberry

Pinkleberry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blackberry and an unknown strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Pinkleberry is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Pinkleberry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pinkleberry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pinkleberry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Pinkleberry

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Pinkleberry products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Pinkleberry near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight