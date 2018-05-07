Stimulating and talkative, Pinot Green is a sativa-dominant strain created by Oregon Cannabis Authority. This energizing cross of AK-47 and White Widow is loud and fruity, offering uplifting and effervescent euphoria that improves mood while provoking creativity. Share this strain among friends or in other social settings as a flavorful conversation piece as well as a natural complement to physical activity such as hiking, skiing, and dancing.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
12
wessypooh420
Mylyndadennis
Find Pinot Green nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pinot Green nearby.
Lineage
Products with Pinot Green
Hang tight. We're looking for Pinot Green nearby.