Sativa

4.5 12 reviews

Stimulating and talkative, Pinot Green is a sativa-dominant strain created by Oregon Cannabis Authority. This energizing cross of AK-47 and White Widow is loud and fruity, offering uplifting and effervescent euphoria that improves mood while provoking creativity. Share this strain among friends or in other social settings as a flavorful conversation piece as well as a natural complement to physical activity such as hiking, skiing, and dancing.  

wessypooh420
Member since 2018
Pinot Green! Love it! They talk about the energy and creativity level being increased, well, I created a Leafly account just so I could tell you how wonderful this flower really is. I'm really not supposed to have this as my state is still conservative, but I got to go to Oregon and found heaven on ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Mylyndadennis
Member since 2017
This attain was great. Good for my pain.
EnergeticHappyRelaxed
oilyeggroller
Member since 2017
wasn't very strong, not smelly, had a very bland taste that became ashy very quickly. It was, however, a euphoric and very heady high (really no body high at all. I came down on this kinda hard as well, made me pretty drowy in the morning. overall 2 stars
FocusedUplifted
oilyeggroller
Member since 2017
edit from previous review, still not 100% about the traste, but the high has def grown on me, very aware and active high. creative and euphoric. not my fav weed but decent weed
EuphoricFocusedTalkative
oilyeggroller
Member since 2017
I would recommend blunts/joints only for this, it doesn't taste fantastic, but it had a lingering high, very nice and euphoric. great for a wake and bake, great for salads, not great for bowls, far better wrapped
EuphoricSleepyTalkative
Lineage

AK-47
White Widow
