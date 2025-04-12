Planet Sherb reviews
Planet Sherb strain effects
Planet Sherb strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2........g
April 12, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Has a citrus/orange taste to it. This is definitely a heavy Indica for sure. It doesn't take much to get stoned. You'll be motivated to get up & moving as long as you have something to do like running errands or whatever but if you plan on chilling in the house definitely expect to be glued to the couch!
R........5
July 14, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
